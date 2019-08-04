Left lane of Interstate 70 eastbound reopens near Vail
Slow down and move over
At about 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, a road incident on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 173 closed the left lane of eastbound traffic. Traffic reopened at about 2:55.
Officials are asking drivers to slow down and move over for first responders when on the side of the road.
News
Jury: Woman found in Vail dumpster not guilty on all counts
A jury of eight women and four men acquitted Linnea Hayda on all four counts she faced after deliberating for 10 hours, returning the unanimous verdict around 9 p.m. Friday.