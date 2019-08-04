 Left lane of Interstate 70 eastbound reopens near Vail | VailDaily.com

Left lane of Interstate 70 eastbound reopens near Vail

Slow down and move over

News | August 4, 2019

Staff Report

At about 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, a road incident on Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 173 closed the left lane of eastbound traffic. Traffic reopened at about 2:55.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down and move over for first responders when on the side of the road.

