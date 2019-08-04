Left lane of Interstate 70 westbound reopens near Avon
Move over and slow down
After a road incident on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 166 near Avon closed the left lane at about 4:25 p.m. today, the lane is re-opened as of 5:21 p.m.
Officials ask drivers to move over and slow down near first responders on the road.
Earlier this afternoon, a road incident limited eastbound traffic for about 30 minutes near Vail that has been cleared up.
Rain and wet roads are expected into the evening.
News
Edwards road project set to shift to roundabout function with overnight transfer
Crews meet construction milestone prior to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year