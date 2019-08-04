Left lane of Interstate 70 westbound reopens near Avon

After a road incident on Interstate 70 westbound near mile marker 166 near Avon closed the left lane at about 4:25 p.m. today, the lane is re-opened as of 5:21 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to move over and slow down near first responders on the road.

Earlier this afternoon, a road incident limited eastbound traffic for about 30 minutes near Vail that has been cleared up.

Rain and wet roads are expected into the evening.