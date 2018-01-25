Legendary filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, has died

Warren A. Miller, who thrilled audiences with films that allowed even armchair athletes to experience breathtaking adventures, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island, Wash., of natural causes. He was 93.

Miller's annual ski feature films kicked off the ski season for more than 60 years, guiding viewers to exotic locations with his distinct, droll narration.

He produced more than 500 films, primarily covering outdoor pursuits, including surfing, sailing, and other water sports, his family said in a statement released by Warren Miller Co. He also was an artist, cartoonists and author.

