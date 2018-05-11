Leticia Burbano de Lara, Frank Samila among Colorado Mountain College’s Faculty of the Year

Colorado Mountain College recently named full-time campus faculty of the year for these locations: Benedicte Jeanson, mathematics, Breckenridge and Dillon; Darren Brungardt, mathematics, Leadville and Chaffee County; Jeremy Hockley, emergency medical services, Steamboat Springs; and Leticia Burbano de Lara, teacher education, Vail Valley at Edwards.

Adjunct (part-time) faculty of the year are Josh Blanchard, communication, Breckenridge and Dillon; Beverly Lauchner, culinary, Leadville and Chaffee County; Susan Kipfer, English and communications, Steamboat Springs; and Frank Samila, chemistry, Vail Valley at Edwards.

In addition, campus faculty of the year recipients were named at the college's campuses online and in Aspen, Carbondale, Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs and Rifle.