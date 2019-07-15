Letter: 10 good reasons to run or walk the Gypsum Daze 5K

Only $10 entry fee. ($20 after July 18) Great goodie bags A Gypsum Daze hat to every finisher Enough drawing prizes for approximately half of the runners It’s only 3.1 miles (Not 6.2 like a 10K) It finishes downhill Friendly volunteers at every change of direction on well-marked course Ribbons awarded to all place winners in each age group for run, overall for walkers Kids free play area, hometown parade and huge car show after the race Proceeds go to purchase children’s books at the Gypsum Library

Hope to see you out there at the Gypsum Town Hall on July 20. Register online at townofgypsum.com or in person at the Gypsum Town Hall or day of race at Lundgren Boulevard and Valley Road starting at 7a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. sharp. We’ll have another fun time and there’ll be plenty of time to rest up before the Scotty McCreery concert at 7 p.m.

Tom Edwards

Gypsum