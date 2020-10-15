Letter: A better way to debate

I think the debates should not have media types running the show. Set a topic or range of topics. Each candidate has 20 minutes to speak, and 10 minutes to comment after the other speaks. The camera is only focused on the candidate entitled to speak, and the other one’s mic is turned off.

A variation — for back and forth arguing, each one gets two minutes, and then the mic turns off.

No interruptions or talking over, which is what upsets a lot of people, like me.

Terry Quinn

Eagle