Letter: A big thank you to our local veterans

To all the Eagle County Veterans who participated in the Veterans Awareness week: A big thank you to all of you for taking the time and making the effort to be involved with our Veterans Awareness Week activities. We accomplished 19 school programs with 20 schools and a well-attended public ceremony at Freedom Park on Veterans Day.

This week is always a wonderful opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community, show off our community spirit, and share our stories. Our stories are avenues through which students, parents and our fellow citizens learn from our experiences at war, in peace, and in support roles as a member of the United States Armed Forces.

Every year is a little different, and we have to say that this year it seemed that the most impactful presentations for the high school students were about the amazing free education that many veterans had while in the military: from foreign languages to aviation mechanics to nuclear power to cyber technologies to pilot training and more. It is also a great opportunity for our community members to learn more about their neighbors and to appreciate our histories.

Did you know that veterans as a whole give more to philanthropic organizations in funds and volunteer time than the rest of the population? Well, you all just showed a great example of veterans’ community spirit with the best Veterans Awareness Week we have ever had. Sincere thanks to each and every one of you.

Patricia Hammon, Eagle County Veteran Service Officer and VFW Post 10721 VSO

Debbie Robbins, VFW Post 10721 Veterans Week School Coordinator