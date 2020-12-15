Letter: A terrible mess

Rob Katz: Include me in the group that says Vail has made a terrible mess of things. Your Epic Pass customers and all who ski in Vail spend serious money to do so and expect value and a seamless experience.

You may not be aware of a book titled “The Peter Principle: Why Things Always Go Wrong.”

The principle is “people rise in an organization until they reach their level of incompetence at which point they do enormous damage to their institution.” You acknowledge damage in your recent letter to customers.

Jon A. Lindseth

Hunting Valley, Ohio, and Vail