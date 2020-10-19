Letter: A vote for Dr. Tom is a vote for positive change

This letter is sent to support the election of Thomas Crisofulli to be Eagle County Commissioner for District 2.

Known as Dr. Tom to his friends and patients at Avon Chiropractic, Dr. Tom has several goals. In particular, he wants the commission to create a positive turnaround program for local businesses and families. His daily contact caring for members of our community gives him firsthand knowledge of and empathy for the hardships, whether financial or emotional, that many are experiencing. He will bring his knowledge and skills from working with patients to improve their health and diets to help our community to improve the quality of school lunches. These are just a few examples of his goals.

A vote for Dr. Tom is a vote for positive changes to our community.

Nancy Adam

Avon