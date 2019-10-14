Letter: Booth Heights fight isn’t over yet

Anyone who reads the Vail Daily or is connected to this community in any way has heard about the Booth Heights housing proposal and its negative consequences. Over the last months, the Vail Daily has been flooded with letters, almost all of them voicing their strong opposition to the project. If you are against the Booth Heights development, the fight isn’t over yet. The Vail Town Council will hear appeals from aggrieved citizens at a hearing on Tuesday.

It is true that time is running short, but there are ways to make our voices heard before this deadline passes. It has been inspirational to see our community come together and I’d like to urge everyone to continue to speak up about this critical issue.

Here is a list of actions you can take today:

Sign and share this change.org petition http://chng.it/GYQMNHGzT7

Sign and share this petition from the Sierra Club https://addup.sierraclub.org/campaigns/protecting-colorados-bighorn-sheep

Email the Vail Town Council at towncouncil@vailgov.com

Email the Town Council members directly: Dave Chapin dchapin@vailgov.com; Jenn Bruno jbruno@vailgov.com; Travis Coggin tcoggin@vailgov.com; Kevin Foley kfoley@vailgov.com; Kim Langmaid klangmaid@vailgov.com; Jen Mason jmason@vailgov.com; Greg Moffet gmoffet@vailgov.com

Send tweets to @VailTownCouncil

Last, but most importantly, come to the Tuesday, Oct. 15 appeals hearing at 6 p.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers at 75 S. Frontage Road, and voice your concerns in person.

Mike Gonzales

The Climate Reality Project: Eagle County Colorado Chapter

Edwards