Letter: Brandy Reitter for Eagle County Health Service District Board

It is easy to write a letter of support for Brandy Reitter given her extensive experience in local government. Couple that with her understanding of the needs of first responders, public service employees, and the Eagle County community, and the task gets even easier.

The Health Service District, also known as Eagle County Paramedics Service (ECPS), needs Brandy’s public agency experience to ensure public transparency, fiscal responsibility, and professionalism at the board level match the incredible leading-edge and trailblazing work of the staff team.

Whether you’re casting your ballot ahead or in person on May 2, I hope you’ll consider Brandy Reitter for the ECPS Board of Directors.

Janet Bartnik

Eagle