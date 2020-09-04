Letter: Daily needs to do better than Mazzuca

The Vail Daily needs to demand more from its opinion writers. Butch Mazzuca’s piece using the Hippocratic oath in a roundabout way as an argument against clean energy is shockingly ridiculous and then he doubles down by saying he is concerned about what energy forms people in South Sudan will use if they can’t burn fossil fuels. Are we really supposed to believe that conservative Butch cares about how families in central Africa will light their homes? This is one of the most ridiculous opinion pieces I have read in the Vail Daily in a long time. If it wasn’t Butch writing it, I would have assumed it was absurdist satire. Do better.

Ben Talbot

Vail