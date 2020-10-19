Letter: Diane Mitsch Bush will unify, not divide

Diane Mitsch Bush is a proven “workhorse” and she’s running for the 3rd Congressional District in Colorado. I encourage you to vote for her. Diane knows and understands western Colorado’s issues. She worked diligently for years as a county commissioner in Routte County and was later elected to three terms as a legislator at our state’s capitol. She knows the issues facing mountain families. From ranchers to educators, to construction workers to resort families, Diane has devoted her career to working with all people who make the mountains and rural western towns their home.

One of western Colorado’s most precious resources is our water. Having served six years as a county commissioner in Routt County, Diane knows the importance of water and what it takes to protect and preserve this crucial resource for ranchers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. We need someone who knows how to work well with others in preserving all of our resources. Diane is experienced in these issues and she will work, as she always has, to unify and not divide. She is a collaborative problem solver who has worked successfully time and again on bipartisan issues for the good of the whole.

When asked about her opponent, Diane says simply, “I’m a workhorse, not a showhorse.”

I hope you will join me in betting on the workhorse. Diane Mitsch Bush will work for all of us who call western Colorado home.

Shannon Armstrong Anderson

Vail