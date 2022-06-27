Letter: Eagle River Trail needs signage

Yet another summer season is ramping up with no safety improvements on the Eagle River Trail. This trail’s usage by pedestrians and bikers — an inherently dangerous mix — has grown exponentially in the 11 years we have owned a condo next to it. Yet nothing has been done to regulate its use in any way.

Other mixed-use trails have bike speed limits, signs warning bikers to yield to pedestrians, and yellow center lines to keep traffic somewhat in line. But not this busy path. Another critical requirement for bikers on this trail is that they must warn pedestrians when approaching from behind since pedestrians don’t have rear-view mirrors mounted on their shoulders and can’t see behind them like drivers of cars can.

Most bikers on this trail do not have the courtesy to call out a warning and many are going much too fast. Bikers should be required to have warning devices on their bikes to use this trail and be subject to fines for not having them and using them. This is not a mountain bike trail. Nor is it a racetrack. Ideally, bikers should not be using this trail. The defunct railroad right of way should be turned into a bike trail. But if this is going to continue to be a shared trail, there must be some rules and regulations and signage!

Monica Perin

Avon