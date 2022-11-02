Letter: Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will help us meet our climate action goals

In Eagle County, transportation accounts for 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, our communities set an aggressive goal: reducing Eagle County’s total greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Now is the time to act.

The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by:

Increasing accessibility and availability of public transportation

Reducing single-occupant vehicle trips

Accelerating the transition of our bus fleet to all-electric and zero-emission

Eagle County will not meet our climate goals without the formation of the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

We strongly urge you to support the Eagle County Regional Transportation Authority this November by voting “yes” for transit!

The Climate Action Collaborative is comprised of more than local government, business and nonprofit stakeholders in the Eagle River Valley. We work collectively to meet our local Climate Action Plan goal of reducing emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. You can learn more at Yesfortransit.org , EaglecountyRTA.org and Climateactioncollaborative.org .

Gina McCrackin, Climate Action Collaborative manager, and The Climate Action Collaborative