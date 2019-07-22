Letter: East Vail parcel isn’t only employee housing option

Vail has numerous employee housing options — Pitkin Creek, Meadow Creek, Timber Ridge, Solar Vail, Chamonix, and others, and nearly every older complex in East and West Vail are rented or owned by employees, not to mention the adjacent areas of Avon, Minturn, EagleVail and other surrounding towns.

The money and power of Vail Resorts has influenced or intimidated people from running for office, and decisions of electeds once in office. Vail Resorts did not pay taxes on the property for approximately 50 years despite owning it. Now they were given a variance to build a huge complex regardless of the impact on neighbors and the last herd of bighorn sheep and other wildlife, elk, bears, mountain lions, coyotes, foxes, etc. remaining in the area.

Ellen Colrick

Vail