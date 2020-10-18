Letter: Joe Neguse supports Coloradans

I write to share an example of the exceptional care and leadership that Joe Neguse showed during his first term in Congress.

I was one of the hundreds of Coloradans caught out of the country when COVID-19 unexpectedly shut down borders and halted international travel. I was stuck in the mountains of Peru. The U.S. Embassy provided minimal support and insufficient information. I joined the chaos of Facebook and WhatsApp groups of thousands of frustrated travelers trying in vain to find answers and evacuation flights home.

I contacted Joe Neguse for help. Thankfully, Joe’s team stayed in touch with me on a daily basis, checking in, sharing information, and advocating for my group of Colorado travelers in Washington. I truly felt supported by Joe Neguse and his team in a scenario that was otherwise confusing and untethered.

One member of my group commented that this was the first time she had personally experienced and understood congressional support to citizens.

Joe understands the responsibility to be responsive to the needs of the people of Colorado. I remain grateful and look forward to his second term.

Roseann Casey

Eagle