Letter: Matt Scherr for county commissioner

Matt Scherr is getting my vote for county commissioner. Matt is experienced and community-minded and has gained a certain wisdom that comes from talking to people and looking at issues and challenges through the eyes of many perspectives. This broad perspective has been further honed by the novelty of the coronavirus.

Our current commissioners faced the unprecedented challenge of protecting Eagle County’s public health from a global pandemic in 2020, which in a big-picture sense encompasses not only the spread of the illness, but equally importantly, the mental health, economic viability, and food and housing security of our neighbors and friends here in the valley. Matt’s experience in sustainability, town government, economic development, housing, social equity, and most recently a crash course in public health, shows his ability to tie these issues together in a coherent and comprehensive approach to community support and wise governance. Vote for Matt Scherr for Eagle County Commissioner and ensure that Eagle County continues to benefit from Matt’s insightful experience.

Linn Brooks

Avon