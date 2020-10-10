Letter: No laughing matter
I realize that the Vail Daily’s editorial position is anti-Trump and while I would prefer to see more balance in the content of your commentary, I’m not holding my breath. However, I must say that your editorial cartoon of Oct. 5 reached a new low. The fact that recent Morning Consult/Politico polls how that 40% of Democrats are celebrating Trump’s COVID-19 infection only illustrates the demented state of politics in our country. It is not a laughing matter.
Jeff Miller
Minturn
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail, Summit County snowboarders facing criminal charges, $168,000 in restitution for avalanche incident
In submitting his GoPro footage to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center in March, Vail resident Evan Hannibal said he wasn’t expecting his comments in the video would help establish a case against him resulting in a reckless endangerment charge and a potential $168,000 in restitution.