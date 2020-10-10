Letter: No laughing matter

I realize that the Vail Daily’s editorial position is anti-Trump and while I would prefer to see more balance in the content of your commentary, I’m not holding my breath. However, I must say that your editorial cartoon of Oct. 5 reached a new low. The fact that recent Morning Consult/Politico polls how that 40% of Democrats are celebrating Trump’s COVID-19 infection only illustrates the demented state of politics in our country. It is not a laughing matter.

Jeff Miller

Minturn