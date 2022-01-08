Letter: No, our democracy isn’t in danger

No, Rev. Dr. Susan Thistlethwaite, our democracy is not in danger, was not in danger on Jan. 6, 2021, and the sky is not falling, either.

To compare the events of Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor, or 9/11, as some of the Rev. Thistlethwaite’s ilk have done, is to minimize the horrors of Dec. 7 and 9/11, and grossly exaggerate the unfortunate events of Jan. 6.

Democracy worked that day. The electoral votes were counted and Joe Biden was certified as having won the election. For good or bad, he remains the president.

Thistlethwaite’s assertion of “insurrectionist moves to gain greater control over the local mechanics of elections” is equally hyperbolic. Campaigning for seats on local election boards is democracy in action at the local level. If Thistlethwaite doesn’t like some of those seeking election board seats, she can vote against them, rather than condemn them all as seeking to subvert democracy.

Gerald Katz

Edwards