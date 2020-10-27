Letter: No tax increase?

I woke up this morning and realized Joe Biden just might be misleading us when he says: “No tax increase on anyone making less than $400,000.” Instead, he”ll increase taxes on those nasty old corporations.

Great plan, right? Wrong. What happens when Walmart. GM and Microsoft get a tax increase? They raise the price of their products. Who gets hit with the price increase? Y’all woke yet?

But wait, there’s more. Walmart et al won’t just raise their prices equal to their tax increase; they’ll throw in an additional 2-5%. Woke yet?

But wait, there’s more. What happens when you pay a higher price for products? You got it … you pay more in sales taxes.

Bet you’re woke now.

Mike Kieler

EagleVail