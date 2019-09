So sad to learn of Pepi’s passing. We have always enjoyed dining at Pepi’s restaurant. It was always a pleasure to see Pepi and Sheika at a neighboring table. They always looked very happy and always very friendly. This picture was taken in March 2019 while enjoying another delicious dinner. Pepi’s beaming smile was a gift to Vail, and to everyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Ann Kandel