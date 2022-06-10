Letter: Roberts leads the way on stopping needless gun violence

As Coloradans, we know all too well the pain gun violence inflicts upon our communities. While we heal and move forward, we must remember that these tragedies are preventable, and it is time to act.

We need to elect leaders who will work to prevent needless gun violence, while also respecting our way of life on the Western Slope. I believe State Rep. Dylan Roberts, who is our candidate for Senate District 8, is that leader.

As a former Eagle County prosecutor, Roberts has consistently fought for public safety, passing bills to prevent unsupervised children from having access to weapons and to keep firearms out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others.

Preventable tragedies at the hands of firearms are equal parts heartbreaking and infuriating, but we can’t give up. We need a leader with a successful record of advocating for public safety, and it’s clear to me that this candidate is Dylan Roberts. I hope you will join me in supporting him this fall.

Jennifer Filipowski, Chair of Eagle County Democrats

Eagle