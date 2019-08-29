Letter: So blessed to have Pepi in our lives

Our family has been so blessed to have the Gramshammers in our lives all the way back to the first season that Vail opened in the ’60s. Our parents met thanks to Uncle Pepi and Tante Sheika and continued a friendship throughout the years. And I think we all worked for them at some point, whether in the restaurant, sports shop, and even remodeling the beautiful establishment.

Uncle Pepi gave us all so many opportunities. I will always remember that he gave my sister and I our first skis and introduced us to racing camp in Montana. We will cherish the memories. Uncle Pepi, rest in peace. Blessings to the whole Gramshammer family.

Helena Krebs with Nicole and Birgit