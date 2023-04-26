Letter: Support for Mike Towler for District 6 of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District on May 2

My husband Jerry and I have been in the valley since 1992. We established permanent residence here in 2013 and have been involved in many organizations over the years. One of our tenets in life is to give back to the community we live in.

Having known Mike Towler for over 40 years we can say that Mike shares that value. We have the utmost respect for his personal and professional integrity. He brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and willingness to roll up his shirt sleeves to do what’s best for our community and the entire Eagle Valley.

Mike is thoughtful and balanced in his decision-making and has exhibited an ability to examine all aspects of an issue in coming to an informed determination. We appreciate that one of his most important qualities is his desire to work hard to make our community and valley a better place to live today and into the future. He and his wife, Sara have shown a real commitment to the Vail Valley. It is for these reasons that Jerry and I firmly support Mike Towler for the District 6 Board position on the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District in the May 2, 2023 election.

Alexia and Jerry Jurschak

Avon