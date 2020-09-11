Letter: Thank you for ‘Turning Up The Amp’

The ripple effects of COVID-19 have had economic impacts on people and industries around the world, but perhaps none so sudden, and severe, as in the performing arts, where across the nation tens of thousands of artists, engineers, stagehands, and more, saw their beloved industry grind to a halt this spring.

Thanks to tremendous support from all areas of this community, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater was among a very small list of North American venues that found a way to open our doors in summer 2020 (the same held true, happily, for our sister venue, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek). We found a way to adapt, adjust, and re-imagine the performing arts experience.

Our Turn Up The Amp fund was a critical piece of this effort. Thanks to more than 65 donors and 12 matching sponsors, we were able to meet our goal of raising more than $60,000 in support of the performing arts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Thank you.

Your support allowed us to offer a season that included a complete Hot Summer Nights concert schedule, three additional headliner concerts, a Vail Dance Festival Digital Festival watch party, multiple movie nights, one unforgettable evening with classical artists Joshua Bell, Larisa Martinez, and Peter Dugan presented by the VPAC, and of course a welcome set of seven classical performances from our friends a Bravo! Vail.

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is a jewel of the Rockies. This year it proved its resilience and reconfirmed its natural beauty. Set against a gray backdrop of uncertainty and turmoil, the venue took the foreground in full color, providing joy when we needed it most.

The future is bright for this venue, and we invite each you to remain engaged with us at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, and the Vail Valley Foundation, as we join with others in leading the way back to a full recovery for our community and our industry.

We also send our appreciation to our partners at the town of Vail, who were supportive in every way from the start, as well as to our county and state public health officials, who took the time to visit our venue and advise our development of health and safety protocols. We also share sincere thanks to our Turn Up The Amp fund matching partners: GMC, TIAA Bank, Nature Valley, Pacifico, Aperol, Espolòn Tequila, BluSky Restoration Contractors, Encore Electric, Meiomi Wines, Holy Cross Energy, Deep Eddy Vodka and Cocktail Squad.

Last but certainly not least, we thank Donna Giordano for underwriting two Hot Summer Nights concerts, as well as our other underwriters.

And again, many thanks to everyone in the community for all you do to support the Vail Valley Foundation and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. We are honored to play our part in raising the quality of life for everyone who lives, works, and visits here, and we look forward to seeing you when we reopen for the summer season in 2021.

Tom Boyd

Director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater