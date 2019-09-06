Letter: The only way to travel for Pepi

A few years ago when the Vail Automotive Classic was starting off I received a phone call en route from Steamboat to Vail, in the midst of a cattle drive, that they would appreciate the Ferrari’s presence at their inaugural event, and to park in front of Pepi’s.

Soon after arrival, Sheika came out and loudly questioned, “Ver ist all dees flies coming from!” Well, both sides of the car were plastered with fly food. When the culprit confessed, Sheika said, “Oh, Pepi would like this,” and we went for a ride. After an unflinching triple-digit ride on unnamed roads, Pepi announced, “Dis ist the only way to travel!”

Rol Hamelin

Vail