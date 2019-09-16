Letter: To all those who loved Pepi, thanks for your support

On behalf of the Gramshammer family, I want to sincerely thank the Vail community for the outpouring of love and support we have received following Pepi’s passing, just over two weeks ago now. In these last weeks, as well as through Pepi’s later years when he was experiencing health issues, this community has truly demonstrated the comfort, care and love you all had for him.

The love we have felt from those who live here, along with Gastof Gramshammer’s longtime guests and from those who knew Pepi all around the world, has been so amazing and so great that it is impossible for me to reach out to each person individually. I hope this letter can adequately express my sincere appreciation and love for you all.

My heartfelt thanks to Vail Health, Dr. Jack Eck, Sue Torries and her staff of 24/7 crew for arranging such a perfect room for Pepi with the view of Riva Ridge that he loved so much for his last days here in Vail. The care and love the staff showed him was so heartwarming. I want to especially thank the Vail Daily for honoring Pepi’s legacy by covering his passing in such a respectful manner.

A special thanks to my friends and employees who helped organize Pepi’s service and the reception afterward and to the many who came to pay their last respects. My personal gratitude to Ingrid Gass, Doris Elliott, Helmet Kaschidz, John Dakin, and Ceil Folz for their hands-on support and help leading up to that day. Thanks in advance to Vail Resorts and the Vail Valley Foundation who are helping to organize the celebration of Pepi’s life on September 20. We invite this community to join us in a true celebration of Pepi.

During Pepi’s life, the Austrian media said that “Pepi was a child of Austria and the heart of Vail.” Vail was such a big part of his heart, he loved Vail and he loved all of you. I hope that you will always keep Pepi in your heart, and in doing so, keep his legacy alive forever. Thank you.

Sheika Gramshammer

Vail