Letter: Vote for a leader | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: Vote for a leader

News News |

To to the citizens of Eagle County: A leader accepts responsibility and acts in the interest of all citizens. A leader rejects self-aggrandizement, racism, and mysogyny. A leader practices humility, honesty, and compassion. A leader values education, health care, and opportunity. A leader seeks peace, liberty, and justice for all. A leader provides an example for others.

Vote for a leader!

Tess Lloyd

Edwards

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more