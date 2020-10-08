Letter: Vote for a leader
To to the citizens of Eagle County: A leader accepts responsibility and acts in the interest of all citizens. A leader rejects self-aggrandizement, racism, and mysogyny. A leader practices humility, honesty, and compassion. A leader values education, health care, and opportunity. A leader seeks peace, liberty, and justice for all. A leader provides an example for others.
Vote for a leader!
Tess Lloyd
Edwards
