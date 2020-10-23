Letter: Vote for Kathy

If you haven’t voted yet, don’t forget to fill out you ballot, and when you get to the county commissioner portion, please vote for Kathy Chandler-Henry. For those of you who don’t know Kathy, she is our current county commissioner, an Eagle County native (a relative rarity) and has served for the last several years with a nonpartisan, pragmatic approach to solving our county’s challenges.

Kathy is smart, empathetic, and because of her background in economic analysis, gets the big picture on issues facing individuals and businesses in Eagle County. While Kathy’s precinct covers western Eagle County, she gets upvalley on a regular basis. She volunteers on both Vail and Beaver Creek mountains. She still skis on a regular basis — in fact, she hosts community ski days, providing residents and visitors an opportunity to talk about issues with elected officials across the county while reminding many of us of what brought us here in the first place.

Because of her valley-wide perspective, she’s attuned to countywide issues with countywide context. We will all benefit from another four years of Kathy watching out for our interests. In these challenging times, we need her steady hand and informed perspective in our local government. It’s a great year to forget about party affiliation, so regardless of whether you are red, blue or purple, please vote for Kathy Chandler-Henry.

Greg Moffet

Vail