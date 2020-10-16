Letter: Vote for Mitsch Bush

I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for Colorado Congressional District 3 and I hope you will join me. Diane is a proven effective leader, serving western Colorado for 17 years. More than 70% of Diane’s bills were bi-partisan. Diane works across party lines. She will protect public lands. She will work to diminish the effects of climate change by strengthening protections from pollution.

Diane understands and will help protect Western Slope water resources as drought continues to diminish water supplies. Diane will work with both parties to protect medicare and social security, to cap out-of-pocket expenses, and allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors. Diane has a bold plan for manufacturing. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and listens to constituents — no matter their party affiliation.

Diane is the candidate to fill this job. Please vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.

Marka Moser

Edwards