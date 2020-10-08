Letter: Vote yes on 5B to fund education | VailDaily.com
Letter: Vote yes on 5B to fund education

I am writing to encourage Eagle County residents to vote yes on 5B. Without raising taxes, this legislation will allow for the continuation of the Mill Levy passed in 2016, which will continue to fund the following important education initiatives: 

  • Attract and retain quality teachers and staff
  • Maintain mental health counseling
  • Maintain programs like art, music, technology, and physical education
  • Provide updated learning materials and reliable technology
  • Continue to provide quality education in the classroom and online

Note that no revenue shall be utilized for senior district administration. This has been a tough year for school funding locally and statewide. Schools have had to adapt, totally rethink systems, and do more with less, $9 million less from the state this year alone. Please show our community that you value a quality education for all students by voting YES on 5B!

Pavan Krueger

Avon

