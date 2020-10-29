Letter: Vote yes on 7A

Keeping water in our rivers and on the Western Slope will be on your ballot this November and I urge you to vote yes on 7A! The Colorado River District is asking voters for a quarter of a mill increase, to continue to protect our Western Slope water. This increase will be small for the average homeowner — costing about $7 a year, while providing the district with nearly $5 million in additional annual revenue.

The district will use this new revenue to fund productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy river projects, watershed health and water quality, conservation, and efficiency throughout the 15 counties it represents. Our rivers and water supply are critical to our way of life here in the headwaters and we must protect them and find ways to fund river health.

We must ensure the Western Slope has a stable and reliable source of water now and for generations to come — to grow our food, feed our families, support local economies, and provide for a healthy environmental balance. I’ve been a resident of Colorado since 1973 and, having spent a considerable amount of time in the areas that the Colorado River District represents, I’m becoming increasingly concerned about the impacts of drought and wildfire. This year perhaps more than ever, water has certainly been on the minds of Western Slope residents and how important it is. I urge you to vote yes on 7A.

Shelley Hall

Vail