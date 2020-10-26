Letter: Voting for incumbents



I hope you’ll join me in voting for our incumbent county commissioners, Matt Scherr and Kathy Chandler Henry. Both Matt and Kathy are humble but decisive leaders. I’ve been very impressed with Matt’s ability to

get up to speed on the myriad issues that come in front of commissioners, as he stepped in mid-term. Both Kathy and Matt have done a remarkable

job of leading the community through COVID-19 and providing calm, clear leadership when Eagle County was hit hard early.

We quickly became a model for doing things well in the face of the virus. Their response to the Grizzly Creek Fire is another example of calm, good leadership. Both Matt and Kathy are hard-working and relatable, and act in the community’s best interest.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Join me in voting to reelect Matt Scherr and Kathy Chandler

Henry.

Robin Litt

Eagle