Letter: Wake up, Edwards

Hello Edwards … Rome’s mayor bans a McDonald’s from opening near an ancient site. The official determination was: Just too much — wrong place to build and not necessary! What does this mean for Edwards? Another hotel? And another city to replace our open space and wetlands? Are you aware of the development proposal at the old B&B gravel yard/open space off Highway 6 to encroach on our rural country lifestyle?

It will be a sad loss of our valued and remaining open space; further decline/dispersal of our dwindling elk herd, eagles and other wildlife; an addition of nearly 5,000-plus vehicles every 24 hours to our already overwhelming traffic issue on Highway 6; and irreparable damage to our ecosystem, degradation of flood plain and river, the water … and the list goes on

Our county planners, elected officials, commissioners are here to guard and protect our community and have the authority to restrict this kind of unnecessary infringement on our peaceful, country lifestyle.

Can we preserve the integrity and character of this peaceful community and open space? Those of us living here prefer this lifestyle. If we wanted to live in the city, we would be living in a city.

A small, discreet residential community to replace the mounds of dirt and gravel, surrounded with trees and landscaping, and below street level, would have a much smaller impact to our wildlife, river, water, ecosystem, open space and traffic.

If you find this a bit overwhelming and/or object to the proposal, please contact the county’s land planner, Morgan Landers, at morgan.landers@eaglecounty.us or via phone at 970-328-8624 or write or call our commissioners at 970-328-8605 or via email: jeanne.mcqueeney@eaglecounty.us; kathy.chandlerhenry@eaglecounty.us; matt.scherr@eaglecounty.us; or all three at eagleadmin@eaglecounty.us.

Barbie Bright

Edwards