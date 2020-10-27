Letter: Woolley for Eagle County Commissioner

I am writing in support of Jennifer Woolley for Eagle County Commissioner. As an 18-year resident of Eagle County she has become ingratiated in the community through her 30-year career with Vail Resorts and community volunteerism. Jennifer’s strong desire to address community issues by bringing residents together on the issues facing Eagle County makes her the right candidate for County Commissioner.

In a recent editorial, Matt Scherr and Kathy Chandler-Henry were hailed as doing an excellent job during the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to manage county business. I beg to differ. One case in point is the public meeting regarding the former B&B Gravel Pit now known as Edwards RiverPark.

Because too many community members signed up to attend the meeting to meet the county COVID-19 requirements, they simply didn’t allow any community members to be present but allowed the developers to present their plan. They had months to figure out an alternative location or option but chose to simply have a public meeting without the public present to voice their concerns.

Jennifer Woolley is a solution-oriented individual that will work hard to make sure that Eagle County Constituents are informed, included and valued. With innovative ideas regarding long term economic development and diversity, thoughtful consideration of land use and development as well as a strong desire to find an agreeable balance between developers and residents, Jennifer will work hard for the residents of Eagle County and deserves your vote.

Stacy Sadler

Edwards