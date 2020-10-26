Letter: Woolley has what it takes



Jennifer Woolley knows how to listen and communicate effectively. Having known Jennifer for more than 15 years, I know she has the transparency that is necessary to become a productive government official.

Jennifer will work within the community and with other commissioners to facilitate and resolve problems. She will always work for the good of the community as a whole.

This is why I am voting for Jennifer Woolley for county commissioner, Congressional District 1.

Luleta Maslak

Vail