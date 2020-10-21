Letter: Yes on 5B for local schools

As a local public school teacher, I have benefited from the mill levy override that voters approved in 2016. The money from that override has allowed our district to hire and retain quality teachers and staff who want nothing but success for our students. During the past four years, I have had the opportunity to teach with and alongside talented and exceptional educators. Our classrooms provide learning opportunities where we work together to meet the needs of all learners.

When teachers in fully-staffed schools are given time to collaborate, they know how to recognize when students are struggling and how to provide assistance. In passing 5B, funding will allow us to continue to have quality educators who value working together. In my classroom, my students know it is not just me who cares deeply about their success, they have a team of teachers behind them every step of the way. We are in the midst of uncertain times, and our schools must remain strong and responsive to the challenges we face on a daily basis. As a community, we owe that to all our students. Vote yes on 5B!

Molly McGalliard

Third grade teacher, Eagle County Schools