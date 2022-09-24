Lewis: The sequel to cancel culture

A few years back the media was abuzz with a phenomenon known as “cancel culture ” where individuals and companies are called out and punished (in social media, with poor reviews, business boycotts, etc.) for things they said or did. One of the more famous cancellations occurred when Rosanne Barr’s popular new show was canceled after she made what most viewed as racist comments directed at a former Obama advisor.

Many celebrities have felt the wrath of the cancel culture. While I think everyone would share my belief that Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein should be “canceled” for their actions, there are other examples where the punishment appeared to be overly harsh. Thus, the term “cancel culture” has become the negative-biased slang term for over-the-top reactions.

While some of these retributions appear harsh, in the end, we live in a free country. People can boycott or refuse to watch whatever they want pretty much for any reason. They also can and will freely express their opinions on social media. Short of hate speech and inciting violence, this is what our laws allow.

Recently, I have felt like I have been watching the sequel to “Cancel Culture,” which I call “Cancel Culture II.” The basic plot is the same, a company takes a stance on a particular topic and then they are punished. The difference? In this case, the punisher is not a group of individuals, it is the government.

West Virginia’s Republican treasurer , for example, believes that Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and other financial institutions are not investing enough in coal, so the state instituted a cancellation/boycott by refusing to do business with them. The most famous Cancel Culture II example is in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled an agreement with Disney just because the company spoke out against DeSantis’s new “Don’t say gay” law.

While Republican actions are making most of the news, you can find examples on the Democrat side as well. For example, early this year Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating all major federal contracts to have union agreements. Regardless of your personal opinion on unions, it simply isn’t fair for the government to mandate something that is not required by law.

Cancel Culture II has shocked me to the core. Living under a government that takes vindictive or discriminatory actions against companies and even its citizens for simply exercising free will while breaking no laws seems like something that would happen in Russia but not here. Frankly, I am shocked at the lack of uproar on this issue.

This has absolutely nothing to do with gay rights, coal, unions, or climate change. The issue is whether the government has the right to punish its citizens or corporations for expressing a viewpoint, making an investment choice, or even criticizing a law. I say no. In fact, I am surprised that it’s not illegal.

Texas has passed what appears to be the most hypocritical set of laws to date. On one hand, lawmakers passed a law requiring social media companies to give equal treatment to all viewpoints — including those that are unproven and or extreme while, at the same time, they passed another law banning local and state entities from doing business with companies that are embracing renewable energy. In one breath these lawmakers speak of the need for freedom of opinion; in the next, they mandate what that opinion must be. Crazy.

U.S. citizens possess both the freedom of opinion and of choice and it’s the government’s job to protect these rights. Unlike individuals and companies, governments should not be allowed to use their economic power to influence opinions or stifle legal behaviors. Individuals and corporations have every right to express opinions, disagree with laws, and make their own decisions. As long as they are not breaking any laws, we must prohibit any government retribution or action that interferes with these freedoms.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.