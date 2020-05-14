LG Tri set for July 11

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund announced on Thursday that 12th annual LG Sprint Tri is set for July 11 at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

New this year are two mountain-bike rides; one on Boneyard and the other on Haymaker.

This event is open to all ages and abilities, and athletes can enter as individuals or as part of a team/

The adult course (14 and older) includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run through Eagle Ranch and there are three different courses for kids.

Registration is open online now until July 10. Go to http://www.lgtri.com to register or sign up to volunteer.

This event is held in memory of a long-time local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary, Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local non-profit helping community members facing medical crisis since 1996.

Vail Whitewater Series update

If Eagle County moves into the Blue Square phase of its reopening protocols in the next few weeks, the Vail Whitewater Series plans to have races on June 2, 9 and 16 with the following changes:

• There will be no two-person raft category due to social-distancing.

• There is a limit of 30 total racers — 15 in kayak; 15 in stand-up paddle. These spots will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Registration will be online only at vailrec.com and must be done for each individual race. If a race is canceled due to COVID-19 related issues, a full refund will be issued. Online race registration will open on Tuesday.

• The races will be comprised of two individual time trials with the combined time determining the results. There are no head-to-head races. Racers are required to wear a face covering when not in their boat or on their board. After the race, individuals must leave the venue immediately. Race results will be posted online, and podium prizes will be mailed.

• There will not be a traditional after party. We are working with our partners to hopefully create a “to-go” experience. More details to follow.

Email, phone or text with questions, comments and ideas at bpappas@vailrec.com or 970-479-2280.