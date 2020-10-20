Library district and historical society successfully digitize journals of early Eagle County settler

The Eagle Valley Library District’s Local History Department, in partnership with Eagle County Historical Society, has been hard at work digitally preservng the journals of Alfred Borah, an early Eagle County settler.

Approximately 1,200 pages of Borah’s journals, which were painstakingly digitized, transcribed and made publicly accessible, are now available for viewing in the Eagle Valley Library District’s Digital Archive.

Alfred Borah first arrived in Eagle County circa 1882. He homesteaded in the Brush Creek Valley, south of the town of Eagle. Along with his brother Jake, known for leading President Theodore Roosevelt on his expedition through Eagle County in 1905, Alfred often led hunting and fishing trips. In later years, Alfred bred horses and occasionally worked with the Doll Brothers of Gypsum. His journals tell a fascinating story of what life was like here in Eagle County from the 1880s up through 1917.

“Borah recounts day-to-day activities and interactions with other early Eagle County pioneers like the Buchholz, Fulford, Love, McKenzie, and Nogal families. It’s not all hardships and perseverance – there’s some humorous stories too!” said Matthew Mickelson, local history librarian for the Eagle Valley Library District.

The journals were donated by a descendant of Alfred Borah to the Eagle County Historical Society, who in turn gave them to the Library District to digitize and store in the shared archives collection.

“These century old journals were digitized using a specialized book scanner, which reduces potential spine damage during the digitization process,” said Mickelson. “Once the journals were scanned, the transcription work began.”

This six month project was made possible in large part due to a grant awarded from the Colorado Historical Records Advisory Board, through funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), National Archives Records Administration.

For more information or to view Borah’s journals visit evld.org.