Life changing could have been life ending for admitted burglar in four-county crime spree

EAGLE — An Indiana woman said that even she does not quite understand why she went on a four-county crime spree that included 41 burglaries involving 11 victims in Grand County alone.

On Monday morning, April 2, District Court Judge Russell Granger sentenced Allison Hanas to five years in jail for the pair of felonies she committed in Eagle County: theft and burglary.

Hanas will soon be in Grand County District Court, where prosecutors are expected to ask for another five-year prison sentence. She was also found guilty of felony theft in Routt County and identification theft in Arapahoe County.

Paul Warren was one of Hanas' victims in Eagle County. She broke into his house while he was sleeping.

"If I had woken up, it likely would have been a life-changing experience for both of us," Warren said during Monday's sentencing hearing.

"For a lot of people in this county, it would be a life-ending experience. This court has dealt with a number of make-my-day cases," Granger said as he passed sentence.

Recommended Stories For You

Warren said they got some of their property back, except for a set of aviation headphones from his flight instructor.

"It had great sentimental value. Even if I get financial restitution, that cannot be replaced," Warren said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe Kirwan said Hanas offered no explanation. She said her boyfriend died in December 2016, and she began abusing prescription Xanax and drinking more than usual, Kirwan said.

When her brother died, she went back to Lake County, Indiana, on Lake Michigan in northern Indiana, where her family lives. She claimed that while she was there, she learned there that there warrants for her arrest in Colorado.

Her criminal history goes back to 2005 with a fraud charge in Lake County, Indiana.

"Why did she do this? There is no explanation," Kirwan said.

"If I could provide a reason, I certainly would. It would certainly make more clear to me," Hanas told Granger.

Granger rejected the defense attorney's request for probation, saying that with the number of offenses in Grand County, that will not likely be a probation sentence, either.

Community corrections gives inmates the opportunity to work and receive treatment. If Hanas doesn't make that, then she goes straight to prison, Granger said.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.