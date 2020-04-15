Lindsey Vonn announced on lineup of One World: Together at Home televised concert

Lindsey Vonn is on the lineup for the One World: Together at Home broadcast concert and entertainment special stream. In the Vail Valley, we always knew she was a big deal, but she takes the stage with plenty of national celebrities including, among many others: Amy Poehler, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Hozier, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and The Killers.

Rob Gronkowski, from left, Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade accept their ESPY awards for best moment at the ESPYs on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello | Associated Press

Organized by the World Health Organization and the advocacy group Global Citizen, the concert lineup was curated by Lady Gaga and supports front line healthcare workers and the WHO. The event will air live on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 18. It will also be available on streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Tencent, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube but it’s unclear if it will be available to stream live.

Many on the lineup have previously participated in Global Citizen’s #TogetherAtHome streaming concerts and Q&A sessions, including Charlie Puth, Chris Martin and Jack Johnson. Michael Franti – whose concert scheduled for June 7 is still on for the original date according to the Vail Valley Foundation’s statement that “it is too early to make a determination to limit, postpone, or cancel any aspect of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater summer season” – also did a #TogetherAtHome concert.

Some are hailing One World: Together at Home as the Live Aid of the 21st century. With the sheer number of immediately recognizable names across cultural spheres, and the fact that it’s benefiting coronavirus response teams, it’s easy to draw a comparison to the 1985 benefit festival raising money for famine relief in Ethiopia and its historic performances from Queen, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin and more.

However, Lady Gaga has emphasized that the tele-event’s goal is not to raise money directly – The Verge reports that businesses and philanthropists are asked to donate to organizations supporting front line workers and COVID-19 response teams, but the average viewer should come prepared to enjoy a night of entertainment, music and much-needed stress relief.

For more information about One World: Together at Home, visit https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/.