Lindsey Vonn auctioning off gear to aid foundation

Lindsey Vonn is auctioning off memorabilia from her ski-racing career to benefit her eponymous foundation.

Special to the Daily

If you’ve always wanted something from Lindsey Vonn’s ski-racing career, this may be your chance.

The four time World Cup champion announced on Instagram that she will be putting up a lot of the gear from her racing career to benefit her eponymous foundation.

“I never thought honestly I would part ways with any of these things because I have such great memories with them and I’ve collected them for a reason,” Vonn said in an Istagram post on Thursday. “I never wanted to give them away. To support my foundation and all the kids who really need the money for their educational programs and their scholarships, this is much more valuable to me.”

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation is a non profit 501(c)(3) charity with proceeds go to helping empower the next generation. The foundation raises money to give nationally to kids who need scholarships for STEM, sports, and enrichment activities.

First up are some speed suits, including a custom design which she has autographed. Also up for bids are a Red Bull helmet, a signature piece of the Vonn look on the course, and a 2018 U.S. Ski Team jacket.

You can view all items at http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org.