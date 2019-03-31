Lindsey Vonn hosts the Big Hair Prom Affair

Lindsey Vonn never had a traditional prom. The Olympic medalist and World Cup champion was too busy ski racing around the world to experience traditional high school activities. She got the prom — in full 1980s style — and more at the Big Hair Prom Affair on Friday night.

A benefit for the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, the event was held at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, which was transformed into a glamorous ballroom complete with a balloon arch for photo opportunities. This was the foundation’s four th annual fundraiser and it’s turned into a costume party the last three years with an apres-ski 1960s theme in 2017 and a ’70s Glam Jam last spring.

Prom dresses, mullet wigs and many accessories such as those worn by Madonna during her “boy-toy” days filled the ballroom as the Vail Valley came out dressed to the nines to help raise money for the cause.

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation provides scholarships and programming for education, sports and enrichment programs to give young girls the tools they need to reach their goals and discover their grit within. Programs have been held in Colorado, Minnesota and California with rave reviews from the girls attending and their parents who noticed the shift in confidence after the girls attended the program.

This year’s fundraiser featured a special guest, Caroline Pellerito, a young girl from Eagle County who was a recipient of one of the scholarships from the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. Pellerito came up on stage in front of the entire crowd and stood with Vonn and they both had an emotional exchange. Vonn has so much compassion for these girls and passion for the mission of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

A video was shown of Pellerito, who used the scholarship to go to an ice skating camp. The video showed the crowd how she was able to not only improve her skating skills but also gain more confidence and work through an injury, much like her mentor, Vonn, has had to do with ski racing injuries throughout her career.

A spirited live auction capped off the night with trips to Kitzbuhel, Austria, for the Hahnenkamm World Cup race in 2020, a chance to train with Lindsey Vonn and receive a customized workout from Vonn’s trainer, Alex Bunt, and guests could also bid on being crowned the prom king and queen for the night. Look for the event to return next spring. No theme has been picked yet, but rest assured that it will be a good time for a great cause. For more information, visit http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org.