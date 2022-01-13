Lindsey Vonn joins The Bookworm of Edwards in virtual discussion over new book

Lindsey Vonn/Courtesy photo



The Bookworm of Edwards will host Lindsey Vonn for a virtual discussion and audience Q&A about her life, incredible career and new memoir, “RISE,” on Jan. 21. Signed copies of Vonn’s book will be available for attendees.

82 World Cup wins, four Overall World Cup titles, three Olympic medals, eight World Championship Medals: A fixture in the American sports landscape for almost twenty years, Lindsey Vonn is a legend. With a career that spanned a transformation in how America recognizes and celebrates female athletes, Vonn—who retired in 2019 as the most decorated American skier of all time—was in the vanguard of that change, helping blaze a trail for other world-class female athletes and reimagining what it meant to pursue speed at all costs.

In her new memoir, “RISE,” Vonn shares her incredible journey for the first time, going behind the scenes of an incredible life built around resilience and risk-taking. One of the most aggressive skiers ever, Vonn offers a fascinating glimpse into the relentless pursuit of her limits, a pursuit so focused on one-upping herself that she pushed her body past its breaking point as she achieved greatness. While this iconic grit and perseverance helped her battle a catalog of injuries, these injuries came with a cost—physical, of course, but also mental. Vonn opens up in “RISE” about her decades-long depression and struggles with self-confidence, discussing candidly how her mental health challenges influenced her career without defining her.

Cover of Lindsey Vonn’s “RISE.”

Courtesy photo

Through it all, she dissects the moments that sidelined her and how, each time, she clawed her way back using an iconoclastic approach rooted in hard work—pushing boundaries, challenging expectations, and speaking her mind, even when it got her into trouble. At once empowering and raw, “RISE” is an inspirational look at her hard-fought success as well as an honest appraisal of the sacrifices she made along the way—an emotional journey of winning that reveals how every victory comes with a price.

“My career has been about reaching the pinnacle of success on the slopes and persevering through some of the most devastating crashes until my body could do it no more,” Vonn said. “Through it all I was inspired, encouraged, and supported by my fans. This next chapter is all about the chapters in my memoir. I am digging deep and revealing stories I hope will resonate with my fans, about how I kept going up and down the mountains for what has been a most amazing and exhilarating run.”

Tickets for this event are available at bookwormofedwards.com or by calling 970-926-7323. All tickets come with a signed copy of “RISE.” Book purchase is required for attendance.