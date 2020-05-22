Lindsey Vonn partners with MyFitnessPal, shares workout tips and recipes

Lindsey Vonn shares workout tips and recipes on the MyFitnessPal app.

Special to the Daily

At a time where many of us have been struggling to keep up with our fitness goals, Lindsey Vonn is stepping in to help. Vonn has teamed up with Under Armour to launch the Get Strong with Lindsey Vonn workout routine on MyFitnessPal.

Get Strong with Lindsey Vonn provides people at home with the rare opportunity to train and eat just like the world and Olympic champion. The workouts have been designed specifically for Lindsey and are being shared today in MyFitnessPal’s Workout Routines section of the app.

Get Strong with Lindsey Vonn is part of Under Armour’s UA Home Workout Series, which lives on MyFitnessPal.com, as well as the @MyFitnessPal and @UnderArmour Instagram channels.

In addition to launching her workout routine, Lindsey is also sharing a couple of easy-to-make recipes in an effort to inspire healthy cooking at home.

Each recipe has been analyzed by a MyFitnessPal in-house dietitian resulting in a calorie and macro breakdown. If users at home wish to substitute their own ingredients, MyFitnessPal is a useful tool to help accurately track food intake.

Breakfast

Lindsey’s Go-to Egg Scramble

Ingredients: 3 cage-free eggs, 1/4 cup of chopped onions, 1/4 cup of chopped peppers, 1/4 cup of chopped mushrooms, 1 tbsp. of Olive oil, 1/4 cup of diced avocado, 1/4 cup of salsa, fresh cilantro, Optional: 2 slices of whole-grain bread, tbsp. of almond butter

464 calories, 33g fat, 14g carbohydrate, 8g fiber, 22g protein

(with optional ingredients: 697 calories, 44g fat, 43g carbohydrate, 14g fiber, 31g protein)

Instructions: sauté onions, peppers and mushrooms in olive oil until soft. Add eggs and scramble. Top with diced avocado, salsa, and fresh cilantro. Enjoy with whole-grain toast with almond butter.

Banana Bread Oatmeal

Ingredients: 1/2 cup of steel-cut, traditional or instant unflavored oatmeal, 1/2 of a banana, 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, dash of maple syrup, Optional: 2 cage-free eggs, 1/3 cup of fat-free yogurt

547 calories, 25g fat, 69g carbohydrate, 12g fiber, 18g protein

(with optional ingredients: 738 calories, 34g fat, 76g carbohydrate, 12g fiber, 36g protein)

Instructions: Cook steel-cut, traditional, or instant unflavored oatmeal. When set, stir in banana, chopped nuts, and a touch of maple syrup. Consider adding an extra source of protein like eggs or yogurt.

Sweet Potato Bake

Ingredients: 1 sweet potato, 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, 1/4 cup of raisins, dash of cinnamon, 1 tsp. of honey, dollop of fat-free yogurt, Optional: 2 cage-free eggs, 1/3 cup of fat-free yogurt

456 calories, 20g fat, 70g carbohydrate, 8g fiber, 9g protein

(with optional ingredients: 644 calories, 29g fat, 77g carbohydrate, 8g fiber, 26g protein)

Instructions: Bake a sweet potato until soft. Cut in half and top with chopped nuts, raisins, cinnamon and a drizzle of honey or a dollop of yogurt. Pair with a source of protein like eggs or yogurt.

Lunch

Lindsey’s Go-To Salad

Ingredients: 2 cups of baby spinach, 1 cup of cooked quinoa, 6 oz. of sliced chicken from rotisserie, 1/4 cup of cherries, 1/4 cup of berries, 1/2 cup of mixed nuts, 1 oz. vinaigrette

1002 calories, 59g fat, 69g carbohydrates, 8g fiber, 58g protein

Instructions: Top baby spinach with cooked quinoa, sliced chicken from a rotisserie chicken, berries, and a handful of chopped mixed nuts. Dress with vinaigrette.

Bread-Free Italian Sandwich

Ingredients: 2 grilled Portobello mushrooms or 2 thick slices of eggplant, 2 slices of fresh mozzarella, 2 slices of tomato, pinch of fresh basil, Optional: 1 poached egg, 2 pieces of dry-cured or Canadian bacon, 1/2 cup of diced tomato, 1/2 cup of diced avocado

218 calories, 12g fat, 10g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 19g protein

(with optional ingredients: 506 calories, 35g fat, 20g carbohydrates, 11g fiber, 33g protein)

Instructions: Grill two portobello mushrooms or two thick slices of eggplant when you have time and refrigerate. When you’re ready to make the sandwich, remove mushrooms or eggplant slices from the fridge, top with fresh mozzarella, and heat in a pan or in the microwave. Add sliced tomato and fresh basil. Or top either with a poached egg, dry-cured or Canadian bacon, tomato and avocado.

Dinner

Lindey’s Go-To Dinner

Ingredients: 1 salmon filet, 1 tbsp. of olive oil, 2 tsp. of minced garlic, 1 cup of cooked quinoa, 4 oz. of grilled or pan-fried asparagus

574 calories, 19g fat, 43g carbohydrates, 5g fiber, 53g protein

Instructions: Pan-fry salmon in olive oil and minced garlic. Serve with cooked quinoa and grilled or pan-fried asparagus in olive oil.

Lean and Clean Burger with Fries

Ingredients: 1 sweet potato, pinch of salt, pinch of pepper, 6 oz. plant-based burger patty, 2 slices of whole-grain bread or 2 pieces of sturdy lettuce, 4 oz. of steamed veggie

550 calories, 19g fat, 65g carbohydrates, 13g fiber, 31g protein

Instructions: Cut sweet potatoes into spears and brush with olive oil; season with salt and pepper and other spices or herbs. Bake in a single layer on a sheet pan at 450°F until tender and golden, about 20 minutes. Shape plant-based burger patty; season and grill or pan-fry until done. Serve on whole-grain bread or wrapped in a sturdy piece of lettuce alongside a steamed vegetable.