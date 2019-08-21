Lindsey Vonn talks ‘un-retiring,’ working with Robert Redford and more on Today Show

So is Lindsey Vonn officially retired?

Craig Melvin addressed the question on Monday, when Vonn sat down with Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on NBC’s “Today Show.”

“A lot of times … people in sports, they retire, and they spend a few months away from the sport that they love … and they come back,” Melvin said. “Have you thought, perhaps, about un-retiring?”

Vonn was quick to answer.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed all the scars on my knees,” she said with a laugh. “I would have loved to have kept going for another 10 years, but eventually you reach the point where you realize the risk is not worth the reward anymore. I loved every second of it, but it’s time for the next chapter.”

That next chapter, as described by Vonn, includes a memoir, a beauty line, an HBO documentary, and a movie executive produced by herself, Pete Berg and Robert Redford, Vonn told the hosts.

Vonn also discussed one of her top goals in retirement, empowering young women through the work of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

In 2018, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation awarded more than $83,000 to 30 girls across the country to support academic and enrichment opportunities. Vonn also hosts all-girls camps in the summer as part of the foundation; over the weekend she hosted a camp at Hudson Yards in New York City, not far from the Today Show studio in Manhattan.

“It was a great space and the girls had an amazing time, we’re just really thankful, and we’ve had a lot of support,” Vonn said.