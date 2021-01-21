Lindsey Vonn to join NBC broadcast team for women’s World Cup races this weekend

At Crans Montana, Switzerland, Lindsey Vonn won the downhill twice in her career and also finished on a super-G podium. This weekend, she’ll view the races from a different point of view as an announcer with NBC Sports. (Gabriele Facciotti, AP file photo)



On Thursday, NBC Sports announced Lindsey Vonn will provide ski commentary for the women’s World Cup races in Crans Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday and Sunday.

Vonn, the most winning female skier of all time with 82 World Cup wins, will make her on-air debut as an analyst with NBC Sports’ lead alpine skiing commentator Dan Hicks for the women’s downhill and super-G events.

“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” Vonn said in an NBC Sports news release. “I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”

Olympic Channel, home of the U.S. Ski Team, will present live coverage of the women’s downhill on Saturday at 2 a.m. with an encore presentation on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Vonn and Hicks will call the super-G live at 4 a.m. on the Olympic Channel with an encore presentation at 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

“As one of the greatest skiers of all time and a superstar who has transcended her sport, we’re thrilled to have Lindsey join our team for her on-air debut this weekend,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, in the news release. “Known for her fearlessness, competitiveness and determination, we’re confident Lindsey will provide an unmatched perspective for our passionate ski racing audience.”

Vonn will most certainly bring a unique perspective to the races. Having participated in four Olympic games and winning three medals, her 82 World Cup wins trail only Ingemar Stenmark, who won 86 on the men’s World Cup circuit.

She is one of only seven women to have World Cup wins in all five major disciplines and has four overall World Cup titles as well as a women’s record 16 career World Cup discipline titles.

At Crans Montana, Vonn won the downhill twice in her career and also finished on a super-G podium.

All coverage from Olympic Channel will stream on OlympicChannel.com as well as the channel’s app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Peacock Premium will also live-stream both events.

Americans to watch

While Mikaela Shiffrin, who has 68 World Cup wins, is not planning on racing this weekend, she will be aiming to compete on Tuesday in Italy.

American Breezy Johnson is expected to compete in both the downhill and super-G this weekend. Johnson has finished on three straight downhill podiums and is one of only four American women to earn three alpine skiing podiums in a single season in the past 15 years, joining Vonn, Shiffrin and Julia Mancuso.