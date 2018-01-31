 Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial will move you | VailDaily.com

Lindsey Vonn’s Super Bowl commercial will move you

Teresa Peterson
Alessandro Trovati | Associated Press file photo | APVonn Unfinished Business Skiing

Lindsey Vonn reacts in the finish area after finishing her run in the women's World Cup downhill ski race in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Vonn has some unfinished business on her agenda as she heads to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn's Super Bowl commercial tells the story of her athletic challenges and triumphs.

After winning gold at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, Vonn was injured and unable to compete at Sochi in 2014. Since then she has persevered through a broken back, torn ligaments and hours of time working on her physical recovery. In 2018, Lindsey Vonn is back and ready to set the world on fire at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Watch Lindsey Vonn’s “Best of U.S.” Super Bowl commercial.

 